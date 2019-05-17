Deborah J.C. Bainbridge, 73 years, of Kempton, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of Dunham Raymond Bainbridge for 48 years last June. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mary Edna Schuler. She was a graduate of Dieruff High School and Rider College. She retired after ten years from the former Allentown State Hospital where she was the Assistant Director of Medical Records. Deborah was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was an avid traveler and RVer along with her husband. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, bird watching and reading. She volunteered at Hawk Mountain and was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Fogelsville where she sang on the church choir. Survivors: Husband, Ray, daughter, April Krempasky (Joseph) of Slatington, son, Scott Bainbridge (Tanya) of Chandler, AZ, brother, Frank Schuler (Janice) of Bethlehem, grandchildren, Kyle, Brenton, Sofie, Scott and Isabelle.Memorial Service: 11:00 AM, Saturday, May 18 at St. John's Lutheran Church, 1028 Church St., Fogelsville with the Rev. Nelson Quiñones officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Private Interment. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Homes, Inc., Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, PO Box 966, Fogelsville, PA 18051. Published in Morning Call on May 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary