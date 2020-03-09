|
|
Debra A. Gombocz, age 63, of Allentown, passed away on March 4, 2020 in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife of Geoffrey Hyams.
Born in Georgia, Debra was a daughter to the late Kalman Gombocz and Theresa Dozer.
Debra was vibrant, feisty and stunningly beautiful. An exceptional nurse, devoted wife, loving Mother, Grandmother, Sister, and Friend who was fiercely loyal to her loved ones. She faced death with dignity and grace, passing gently in the night, embraced by her family.
This world is less bright without your light, Debra. Our 'forever' ended with your passing, until we meet on the other side. Dance on the clouds and rest well now honey, your long struggle is now over...
In addition to her husband, Debra is survived by her children; Felicia and Jeremy, grandchildren; Aiden, Sage and Dillon, Siblings; William, Terry and Tracey, Nephew Jake and Niece Alexa. She is preceded in death by her sister Karen.
Services for Debra will held privately at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made at www.allentowncremationservices.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 9, 2020