Debra A. Littlejohn, 60, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, August 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Buffalo, NY, to John and Dorothy (Bastian) O'Connors, Debra grew up in Allentown, PA, and graduated from Emmaus High School in 1977. She graduated from Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science with a degree in Pharmacy in 1982. There she met her future husband, David. Debra and David raised their family in Conshohocken, PA and spent their summers in Bar Harbor, Maine. They also loved spending time with extended family and friends. Debra spent her life devoted to family, work, and her church. She loved her career and was proud of her accomplishments at Pfizer Inc. Debra enjoyed teaching Sunday school and helping with the annual Boars Head Festival at St. Peter's. Debra will be lovingly remembered by her adoring family: her husband, David, her daughters Meghan and Caroline, her parents John and Dorothy O'Connors, her sister Dorothy, husband Edward Hilton and their children, and her extended family all of whom she loved dearly. She leaves a legacy of love, kindness, and willingness to help anyone in need. Her spirit will live on in all who loved her.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, August 24, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 3025 Church Rd., Lafayette Hill, PA 19444, from 9:00 AM until the time of the service at 11:00 AM. Burial will be held at the Annex of Barren Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rena Rowan Breast Center-Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Kathleen Hertkorn, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104, on-line "Giving to Penn" https://giving.apps.upenn.edu/fund?program=MC&fund=600270&appeal=PMWEB, or St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 3025 Church Rd., Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Send online condolences to www.lownes.com
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 22, 2019