Debra A. Schneider
Debra A. Schneider, 62, of Bethlehem, passed away on Sunday, June 28, at home. Born in Bethlehem, she was the loving daughter of Anna (Majewski) Lewis and the late Paul K. Lewis, Jr. Debra graduated from Freedom High School in 1975 and then attended Northampton Community College where she obtained her associate's degree in accounting. She was a manager for Tupperware as well an associate manager for The Commonwealth Bank. In her free time, Debra enjoyed sewing, gardening, and dancing. She was known to be very outgoing and for her love of all animals. In addition to her mother, Debra is survived by her sons: Jason and Stephen Schneider; brother: Joseph Lewis of Cary, North Carolina; grandchild: Macie Schneider; nephew: David Lewis and his wife, Sarah; grand-nephews: Cameron and Austin; grand-nieces: Hailey and Evelyn. Debra was preceded in death by her beloved father. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 6, at 10 a.m. at Bethlehem Memorial Park, 1851 Linden St, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA at aspca.org/donate or to the Parkinson's Foundation at parkinson.org/ways-to-give or by mail to Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Bethlehem Memorial Park
