Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
(610) 262-2727
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Schisler Funeral Home - Northampton
2119 Washington Ave
Northampton, PA 18067
View Map
Debra A. Tertusek


1959 - 2019
Debra A. Tertusek, 59 of Catasauqua, PA died on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Center in Salisbury Twsp., PA. Born December 2, 1959 in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Darryl Dreher and Georgine (Firkal) Seifert of Catasauqua, PA. She was the wife of George P. Tertusek, together they celebrated 37 years of marriage this past June 5, 2019. Debra was a 1978 graduate of Catasauqua High School who worked for B. Braun Medical, Inc. Allentown as a Production Line Assembler for 20 years before retiring in 1997. Surviving along with her husband George and mother Georgine are sisters, Cheryl (David) Beil of Canadensis, PA and Laurie (William) Lower of Whitehall, PA and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son, Corey J. Tertusek in 2015. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, 2119 Washington Avenue, Northampton, PA 18078 with the Rev. Todd Fennell officiating. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on July 17, 2019
