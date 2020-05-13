Debra Ann Eisenhard
1959 - 2020
Debra Ann Eisenhard, 61 years, formerly of Fogelsville, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp., her life sadly cut short by Covid-19. Debra attended SarahCare and has lived at Cedarbrook Nursing Home in Allentown for the last 5 years. She was the daughter of the late Howard P. and Perma May (Stufflet) Eisenhard. Debra was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Fogelsville. She loved to watch sports and movies on television.

Survivors: Siblings, Jeffrey C. of Fogelsville, with whom she previously resided, Kenneth H. (Mae) of Wescosville, and LuAnn D. Williams (Gary) of New Tripoli, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a sister, Linda L. Millhouse and a brother, Kevin B. Eisenhard.

A Private Graveside Service will take place at Fogelsville Union Cemetery. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cedarbrook Auxiliary Fund for D-6, 350 S. Cedarbrook Rd., Allentown, 18104.

Published in Morning Call on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Fogelsville Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Keller Funeral Homes, Inc - Fogelsville
1018 Church Street
Fogelsville, PA 18051
(610) 395-1652
May 13, 2020
Jeff, our deepest condolence for the loss of Debra. May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Wayne Grim
Friend
May 13, 2020
With sincere sympathy and prayers . I was privileged to get to know Debra when I visited my wife. She also went to be with her Lord and Savior April 30 after succumbing to coved 19.
Sincerely, Bud Oswald
