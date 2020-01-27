Home

POWERED BY

Services
DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
DOWNING FUNERAL HOME
1002 W BROAD ST
Bethlehem, PA 18018-5068
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church
730 W. Broad St
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Debra Gaspar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Debra Ann Gaspar

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Debra Ann Gaspar Obituary
Debra Ann (Brown) Gaspar, 61, of Bethlehem Twp, passed away January 25, 2020. She was the loving wife of 36 years to David Gaspar. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of Sidney B. Brown and Josephine (Grello) Toth. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1976 and then from Northampton Community College with her Associates Degree in Library Science. She worked for Moravian College in the Library for 31 years. Debra was a member of Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing puzzles and cross stitch. Debra loved the beach and animals. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Survivors: husband- David Gaspar; children- Danielle M. Gaspar and David Michael "DJ" Gaspar, Esq. both of Bethlehem; parents- Sidney B. Brown and Josephine Toth; brothers- Sidney W. "Butch" Brown and wife Ann of Climax Springs, MO, Thomas J. Brown and wife Diane of Schnecksville; brother-in-laws- Al Macsay of Myrtle Beach, SC, Thomas Miller of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews.

A Calling Time will be held on Thursday, January 30th 6-8PM and Friday, January 31st 9:30-10:30AM in Downing Funeral Home, Inc. 1002 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Mass of Christian Burial will follow Friday at 11AM in Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church 730 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial to follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Debra's memory to Moravian College c/o the Reeves Library or to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Debra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -