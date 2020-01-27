|
|
Debra Ann (Brown) Gaspar, 61, of Bethlehem Twp, passed away January 25, 2020. She was the loving wife of 36 years to David Gaspar. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of Sidney B. Brown and Josephine (Grello) Toth. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1976 and then from Northampton Community College with her Associates Degree in Library Science. She worked for Moravian College in the Library for 31 years. Debra was a member of Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church. She was an avid reader and enjoyed doing puzzles and cross stitch. Debra loved the beach and animals. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Survivors: husband- David Gaspar; children- Danielle M. Gaspar and David Michael "DJ" Gaspar, Esq. both of Bethlehem; parents- Sidney B. Brown and Josephine Toth; brothers- Sidney W. "Butch" Brown and wife Ann of Climax Springs, MO, Thomas J. Brown and wife Diane of Schnecksville; brother-in-laws- Al Macsay of Myrtle Beach, SC, Thomas Miller of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews.
A Calling Time will be held on Thursday, January 30th 6-8PM and Friday, January 31st 9:30-10:30AM in Downing Funeral Home, Inc. 1002 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Mass of Christian Burial will follow Friday at 11AM in Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church 730 W. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. Burial to follow in Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Debra's memory to Moravian College c/o the Reeves Library or to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 27, 2020