Debra Ann (Bizousky) Knappenberger, 65, of Schnecksville, died Monday, November 23, 2020 in her home. Born in Palmerton, Carbon County, June 11, 1955, Debra was the daughter of the late Stanley C. and Martha R. (Duyka) Bizousky. A graduate of the former Allentown Hospital School of Nursing in 1976, Debra dedicated her life as a Registered Nurse at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest for 40 years before retiring in 2017.
Survivors: Daughter, Allison K. Knappenberger, Ed.D of Schnecksville.
Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com
.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lehigh Valley Hospital Cancer Center c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.