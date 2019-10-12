|
Debra E. Kistler, 65, of Macungie, crossed the Rainbow Bridge through the Gates of Heaven on Monday, October 7, 2019. Deb passed peacefully surrounded by the love and support of her family and lifelong friends. Comprised of her friends and sister, "Team Deb" cared for her throughout the last year, showing Deb the love she had given them throughout her life. Deb will now be reunited with her late husband and soul mate, Fred Kistler (2011), with whom she loved to travel, along with their Bouvier des Flandres, Truman and cat, Bud. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of Donald J. Guth (2009) and Mildred E. (Laudenslager) Herbinko and her stepmother Dorothy M. (Haas) Guth. She was preceded in death by her husband, father, her stepbrother, Larry Laudenslager, and brother-in-law, George W. Kistler, Jr, and many faithful canine and feline companions. The heavens were noisy on Monday with the joy of deceased family, friends and companions seeing her again. She enjoyed fine art, fashion, traveling with Fred and Truman, being outdoors and gardening, her "kids" (pets), and jazz. She was always beautiful and dressed to perfection, finishing each outfit with a great hat.
Survivors: Mother, Mildred E. (Laudenslager) Herbinko; Stepmother, Dorothy M. (Haas) Guth; Sister, Cynthia A. (Guth) Radcliffe; Stepsister, Suzanne (Laudenslager) Eckert; Bouvier, Truman; Sister-in-Law, Velma Kistler; Nephews, Kyle Radcliffe and Vance Kistler; Nieces, Sara Eckert, Kristen Radcliffe and Cynthia Hallock.
Services: In honor of Deb's wishes, immediate Memorial Services will not be held; but a Celebration of Life will take place at a date and time to be determined. Arrangements by: the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. Condolences may be offered and further information found at www.jsburkholder.com
Contributions: Memorial contributions may be made in Deb's memory to Animals in Distress, P.O. Box 609, Coopersburg, PA 18036.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 12, 2019