Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
610-838-9191
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.
1418 Main Street
Hellertown, PA 18055
View Map
Debra G. Demko Obituary
Debra G. (MacInnis) Demko, 59, of Allentown, passed away on October 10, 2019. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Susan (MacInnis), of Allentown, and the late Clinton MacInnis. Debra was the first women fire fighter for the Woodlawn Fire Company in South Whitehall. She loved going to the beach as well as parasailing. She also loved fireworks, especially on the fourth of July. Debra was a volunteer for the Celtic Classic for over 20 years. She was teacher of Cosmetology and owned her own salon; as well as working for many others in the area. Debra was a kind person who would help anyone in need. She is survived by her husband Ricky Demko; her mother: Susanna (Cannon) MacInnis; her sister: Suzanjoy Checksfield; her sister in law and caregiver: Cindy Stauffer, and her husband Donald; her father in law: George Demko; and her nephew Justin Demko. She was predeceased by her brother: Michael MacInnis.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, October 26, at 11 am at the Falk Funeral Homes & Crematory, 1418 Main St. Hellertown, Pa 18055. Family and friends are welcome to gather beginning at 10 am. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 20, 2019
