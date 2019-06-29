|
Debra L. Neidert, 61, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, she was the daughter of the late Gordon and Charlotte (Schmidt) Vollman. She was the wife of James G. Neidert, they were married for 29 years. Debra was employed by Manor Care, Bethlehem, where she was CNA for over 30 years.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, James; daughter, Trisha Serrao; sisters, Lynn, wife of Don Brown and Amy Miller; brother, Bruce Vollman; 7 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; and her beloved animal companions, Festus and Sandman. She was predeceased by her son, Michael P. Serrao; daughter, Laleña Serrao Jordan; and brother, Charles Vollman.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 3 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1817 1st St. Bethlehem, 18020. A 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow. Interment will be at Fountain Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. Please offer online condolences at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on June 29, 2019