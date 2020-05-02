Debra Leone Wessner, 65, of Emmaus, passed away in her home on April 30, 2020. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Grace C. (Oswald) Schlichter and the late Robert W. Wessner. Debra was a graduate of Emmaus High School and Kutztown University. She was employed at Rodale Press in Emmaus for 33 years until retiring. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Emmaus, and she was an avid Phillies and Iron Pigs fan.
Survivors: Mother; Brother, Samuel R. Wessner and his wife, Maria; Cousins and a Nephew, Steven, and an Aunt, Leona Smith. Debra was predeceased by her step-father, William Schlichter.
Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2020.