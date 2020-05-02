Debra Leone Wessner
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Leone Wessner, 65, of Emmaus, passed away in her home on April 30, 2020. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of Grace C. (Oswald) Schlichter and the late Robert W. Wessner. Debra was a graduate of Emmaus High School and Kutztown University. She was employed at Rodale Press in Emmaus for 33 years until retiring. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Emmaus, and she was an avid Phillies and Iron Pigs fan.

Survivors: Mother; Brother, Samuel R. Wessner and his wife, Maria; Cousins and a Nephew, Steven, and an Aunt, Leona Smith. Debra was predeceased by her step-father, William Schlichter.

Services: Private. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved