Debra Lynn Mest, 48, of Bechtelsville, passed away May 10, 2019 surrounded by family. She was the beloved wife of Scott Mest. Born in Rochester, NY, she was the daughter of William & Carol (Meyer) Keane of Orefield. Debra was a graduate of Parkland HS and Savannah College of Art & Design. She sang with the Bach Choir and the Sweet Adelines. She was a member of Pennsburg UCC, and former member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Trexlertown. Debra is also survived by her children, Victoria and Zachary; a brother, Brian Keane, & wife, Nicole; mother-in-law, Sandy Mest; grandmother-in-law, Arlene Schmoyer, sisters-in-law: Jamie, wife of Paul Dwornik & Jana, wife of Craig Butler; nephews: Jackson & Rory; nieces: Courtney, Morgan, Madison, & Avery. A Celebration of Life will be at 11 AM on Saturday, June 8 at Pennsburg UCC, 775 Main St, Pennsburg. Friends may gather from 10-11 AM at church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Church. Please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com. Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019