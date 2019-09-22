Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
N. New St.
Bethlehem, PA
DEEANN L. WADE


1969 - 2019
DEEANN L. WADE Obituary
Deeann L. Wade, 49, of Bethlehem, died Friday September 20, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Bethlehem on December 12, 1969 to the late Daniel J. Horney and Lois (Serfass) Horney. Deeann was an IT consultant at Air Products, Trexlertown for many years.

SURVIVORS: Sisters: Linda B. (Gary G.) Peters of Bethlehem, Elaine M. (Michael T.) Csizmadia of Allentown, Lisa R. (David P.) Balash of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews.

SERVICE: Graveside Service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery, N. New St., Bethlehem. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to a charity of one's choosing.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 22, 2019
