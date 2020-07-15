Delbert C. Wimmer, 77, of Bushkill Township, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital – Anderson Campus. He was the husband of Mary Eileen (Upright) Wimmer. They would have celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on October 28th. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Delbert H. and Eva (Stoudt) Wimmer. He was a graduate of Liberty High School, Class of 1962, and a member of the swimming and diving team. After graduating, Del honorably served in the United States Marine Corps during Vietnam and was awarded a Purple Heart. He was employed by the Bethlehem Steel Corp. where he worked in the Coke Ovens Division for 25 years before the closing in 1998. During the 1980s while his son was active in Cub Scouts, Del served as Scout Master for Cub Pack 44 in Bushkill Township. Truly a sportsman at heart, Del enjoyed many sports, among them hunting, fishing, swimming and diving, and playing organized baseball. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Mary Eileen, he is survived by his children, David C. Wimmer and wife, Kimberly, of Saylorsburg, and Diane C. Wimmer-Hall of Bushkill Township; four grandchildren, William Wimmer and wife, Alyssa, of Bethlehem Township, Kevin and Christopher Wimmer, both of Saylorsburg, and Jonathan Hall of Bushkill Township; a brother-in-law, Ernest Gestl of Bethlehem; nieces and nephews. Del was predeceased by his sister, Dallas Ann Gestl. Services: A funeral service will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the pavilion at Covenant United Methodist Church of Klecknersville, 2715 Mountain View Drive, Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Friday evening from 6:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. in the foyer of the church, and Saturday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the pavilion. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Covenant United Methodist Cemetery, Point Phillips. COVID-19 restrictions apply. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, LLC, Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to Covenant United Methodist Church of Klecknersville.



