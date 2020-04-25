Delbert L. Kromer, 79, of Bethlehem, PA died Monday, April 13th, 2020. He was the husband of the late Joan (Wentz) Kromer. Born in Allentown, PA on September 18, 1940, he was a son of the late Charles W. and Esther Kromer. Delbert was a United States Golf Association Pro., accomplished musician and a history teacher. A U.S. Navy veteran. In his younger days, he was a senior starter on the Liberty High School Basketball Team that won a District Title. Survivors: Four children: Corinne, Scott, Brian, and Jay. He was a grandfather and great-grandfather. He will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Life will be announced after the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted. Arrangements: Boyko Funeral Home, Allentown, PA.

