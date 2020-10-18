Delia C. Grim, 87, of Pennsburg, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Francis "Grimmy" Grim who passed away last year. Born in Bethlehem, PA, she was the daughter of the late Melvin Moyer and Winifred Creitz but was raised by her loving grandparents: the late Clement & Carrie Creitz. Delia worked in the cafeteria at the Upper Perkiomen High School. She was a member of the Red Hill Estates Social Organization as a past secretary; UP Senior Center; Red Hill Fire Company; East Greenville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary; Pike Township Gun Club; a former dancer with "Walmarette" dance group in Allentown; a dancer at Steel Pier in Atlantic City, NJ; she even received a Meritorious Award from USO for entertaining troops before heading to Korea.
She is survived by a son Daniel, of Barto; her grandchildren: Chad and Pamela, Christopher and his wife Stacy, and Tyler; great grandchildren: Maria, Braden, Zachary, and Madisyn; a brother-in-law, Edward Revit of Thronhurst, PA; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son and daughter-in-law: Frank and Nancy Grim, and a sister, Dolores Revit. Services will be held privately.
She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Most Blessed Sacrament Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society
Donations may be made in her memory to the American Cancer Society
