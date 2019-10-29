|
Della E. Gaidula, 95, of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019, at St. Luke's VNA Hospice House, Bethlehem. She was the loving wife of William Gaidula, with whom she shared over 75 years of marriage. Born in Old Forge, PA, Della was the daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Janowska) Czerkas. She worked as a seamstress for several garment makers, and retired from SureFit, Inc. She enjoyed gardening, crossword puzzles, knitting and crocheting, and was an active bowler in her younger years. Della was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church.
SURVIVORS: Husband William; children Georgia Gaidula of Hellertown, Richard Gaidula and wife Connie of Bethlehem Township, William C. Gaidula of Foley, MO; 4 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Della was predeceased by her brothers Peter, John and Joseph Czerkas.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Wednesday October 30, 2019, in the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem, 18018. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday October 31, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 3219 Santee Rd, Bethlehem, 18020, where relatives and friends may call from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass. Her burial will be at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers to: St. Luke's VNA Hospice, Development Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 29, 2019