Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Galowitch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores Galowitch

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Delores Galowitch Obituary
Delores Galowitch 84, of Allentown, passed away on Friday May 19, 2019. Delores was the wife of the late Robert Galowitch who passed on February 16, 2019. At that time she and Robert were married for 63 years. Born in Allentown she was the daughter of the late Walter and Theresa (Sebesta) Lukow. Delores was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church where she volunteered for many years in the school library. Delores and Robert loved to travel to Longwood Gardens, and they affectionately named their garden Shortwoods. Surviving is her son Daniel and Wife Cheryl, her brother Walter and wife Nancy, and her grandson Joseph. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday Evening May 21, 2019 at 8:00 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 6:00-8:00 pm.
Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now