Delores Galowitch 84, of Allentown, passed away on Friday May 19, 2019. Delores was the wife of the late Robert Galowitch who passed on February 16, 2019. At that time she and Robert were married for 63 years. Born in Allentown she was the daughter of the late Walter and Theresa (Sebesta) Lukow. Delores was a member of Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church where she volunteered for many years in the school library. Delores and Robert loved to travel to Longwood Gardens, and they affectionately named their garden Shortwoods. Surviving is her son Daniel and Wife Cheryl, her brother Walter and wife Nancy, and her grandson Joseph. Funeral Services will be on Tuesday Evening May 21, 2019 at 8:00 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 6:00-8:00 pm. Published in Morning Call on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary