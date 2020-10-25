Delores K. Kistler, 92, of Slatington, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services, Cedar Crest location, Allentown. She was the wife of Curtis E. Kistler of Slatington, whom she married on March 6, 1948. They celebrated 72 years of marriage. Born in Slatington on October 18, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Bernard and Grandola (Schneck) Betzler. Delores worked for the former Paris Accessories in Walnutport, and other various area mills. Delores was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Slatington, a past Sunday School teacher and past Bible School teacher. She always made sure her four daughters attended choir practices, band rehearsals, girl scouts, 4-H meetings, she enjoyed sewing matching outfits for them, the Slatington Centennial and loved sewing quilts for the church.



In addition to her husband, she is survived by daughters: Gail Beitelman of FL, Janet and husband Barry Dorshimer of Northampton, Sandra and husband Charlie Maurer of Slatington, KathySue and husband Dean Tschudy of Dover, PA; 10 grandchildren; 2 step grandchildren; 5 soon to be 6 great grandchildren; sister: Carole Meagher of Slatington. Delores was preceded in death by brothers Warren and Bernard Betzler, Jr., and a sister Phyllis Sheckler.



A funeral service will be held at 11AM on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Harding Funeral Home, Inc., 25-27 N. Second St, Slatington, PA. Family and friends may greet the family from 10 to 11AM at the funeral home. All those in attendance, kindly wear a mask and observe social distancing. Interment to follow service at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Delores' memory to St. John's Lutheran Church Sunday School, 40 S. Second St, Slatington PA 18080



Published in Morning Call on Oct. 25, 2020.