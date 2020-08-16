1/
Delores M. Rader
1934 - 2020
{ "" }
Delores M. (Simock) Rader, 85, of North Whitehall Township, died Friday, August 14, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, Allentown. She was the wife of the late Russell L. Rader. Born in Ormrod, November 23, 1934, Delores was the daughter of the late John and Emma I. (Agats) Simock. She was employed as a bookkeeper and secretary at the former Trexler Orchards in Orefield for many years before retiring. Delores was a member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs and the Laurys Station Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary.

Survivors: Daughters, Darlene Grim (James) of Breinigsville, Karen Dietrich (Thomas) of Mohrsville, Kathleen Milander (Robert) of Schnecksville; siblings, John F. Simock (Gloria) of Neffs, Ronald R. Simock (Lucille) of Schnecksville, Robert J. Simock of Orefield, Dale Simock (Polly) of Murrells Inlet, SC, Carol A. Rex of Albuquerque NM, Marlene Simock of Schnecksville, Patricia Swercheck (Robert) of Slatington; ten grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.

Service: A private funeral service will be held Wednesday in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 4906 Route 309, Schnecksville with the Rev. Kayli L. Freeman officiating. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Historic Preservation Trust of Berks County / Keim Farmstead c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Funeral service
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 15, 2020
So sad to hear of Mom's passing. I know words can’t take away the hurt you’re feeling, but I want you to know how much I care. Sending you love and strength in this time of loss. Hold on to the memories, they are God's gift. Judy Trella
Judy Trella
Family
