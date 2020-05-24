Delphine J. Spagnuolo, 85 of Quakertown and formerly of Bear Creek, passed away Monday afternoon, May 18, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice, Bethlehem, PA.
Born in Gary, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Jennie (Stella) Pascucci, and Josephine (Casaia) Pascucci.
Delphine was a graduate of Plains Memorial High School, after graduation she worked at Gortz Frocks in Hudson, PA as a seamstress. In 1956 she married the love of her life and moved to Quakertown, PA where she was employed as a Hair Stylist at Darle's Beauty Salon until she retired at age 75. She was also a member of St. Isadore's Church, Quakertown.
Delphine, affectionately known as "Del" was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She was hard working, loved to stay busy, and always had a smile on her face and a kind word. She had a keen eye for detail which made her an exceptional stylist and seamstress. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, dancing, and the beach. Each year she vacationed in Wildwood Crest, NJ where she is fondly remembered watching the sandpipers running at the water's edge.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Carl P. Spagnuolo on October 27, 2017, brothers Henry "Butch" Pascucci, Jr., Bruce Pascucci, Sr., and sister Lillian F. Bechetti.
Surviving are her daughter Antoinette Lochetto and her husband Joseph, Dresher, PA, son Carl Spagnuolo and his wife Jan, North Palm Beach, FL, grandchildren Amber Spagnuolo, Gina Milner & her husband Andy, Lauren Brimhall and her husband Sean, Jake and Jaden Thrift, 5 Great-grandchildren, sisters Marie Hamilton and her husband Richard, Port St. Lucie, FL, Geraldine Rivard and her husband Andre, Glastonbury, CT, and Jennifer Collura and her husband James, Exeter, PA and several nieces and nephews.
Due to the global state of emergency, private graveside services will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Plains, at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 South Main Street, Plains, PA 18705.
Memorial donations may be made in Delphine's name to St. Luke's Hospice House 2455 Black River Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18015.
For additional information or to leave Delphine's family a message of condolence, please visit www.corcoranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on May 24, 2020.