Dena N. Pugh
Dena N. Pugh, 93, of Luther Crest, formerly of Slatington, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Donald Pugh, who passed away in 1988. Born in Slatington, she was the daughter of the late William and Irene (Nissen) Yenser. Dena, along with her husband, owned & operated the former Kern's Cleaners in Slatington for more than 30 years. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Slatington. An avid card player, she enjoyed playing pinochle, volunteering at the Slatington Second Chance Shop and the gift shop at Luther Crest. Dena was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Slatington Chapter 458.

She is survived by her daughter: Brenda and husband Robert Kemmerer of Reston, VA; Grandsons: Matthew Kemmerer and wife Laura, Jonathan Kemmerer; Great-Grandchildren: Robbie, Sam, CJ, Joey and Kevin Kemmerer.

A private family graveside will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
