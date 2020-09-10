Dena N. Pugh, 93, of Luther Crest, formerly of Slatington, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Donald Pugh, who passed away in 1988. Born in Slatington, she was the daughter of the late William and Irene (Nissen) Yenser. Dena, along with her husband, owned & operated the former Kern's Cleaners in Slatington for more than 30 years. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Slatington. An avid card player, she enjoyed playing pinochle, volunteering at the Slatington Second Chance Shop and the gift shop at Luther Crest. Dena was a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Slatington Chapter 458.



She is survived by her daughter: Brenda and husband Robert Kemmerer of Reston, VA; Grandsons: Matthew Kemmerer and wife Laura, Jonathan Kemmerer; Great-Grandchildren: Robbie, Sam, CJ, Joey and Kevin Kemmerer.



A private family graveside will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Harding Funeral Home, Slatington. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store