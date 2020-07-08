Denise Eileen Snyder, 61, of Allentown, passed away July 5, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends. Born in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Paul and Norma (Strouse) Snyder. Denise received a degree in Criminal Justice from Lehigh County Community College. She was a self-employed caregiver for those with intellectual disabilities. Surviving is a son, Jason Rivera, and his wife, Tamara, of Bethlehem; grandchildren: Olivia & Isaiah; sisters: Kathleen Joy Falk, wife of Martin Falk of Allentown; and Beth Ann Bittner wife of Jeffrey Bittner, of Danville; her companion, Kevin Klotz; and her former husband: Miguel Rivera. Friends may gather from 10-11 AM with a service to follow on Thursday at the Falk Funeral Home, 1418 Main Street, Hellertown. Burial will follow in Green Meadows Cemetery, Fountain Hill. To offer on-line condolences, please visit her "Book of Memories" at falkfuneralhomes.com
.