Home

POWERED BY

Services
BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME
243 S WALNUT ST
Bath, PA 18014-1022
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Watro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise E. "Dini" Watro


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise E. "Dini" Watro Obituary
Denise "Dini" E. Watro, 55, of Moore Twp., passed away on Monday, April 6th, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, Bethlehem, PA, with her loving family by her side. Born on August 8, 1964, in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of David G. Hein, of Center Valley, and the late Rosemary N. (Candia) Berish. Denise was the loving wife of Gregory J. Watro. Together, they would have observed their 21st wedding anniversary this month. A 1982 graduate of Dieruff High School, she retired from the Lehigh Valley Postal Service in Bethlehem, after 32 years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.

Survivors: husband; father; son, Tyler D. Dornblaser; step-son, Gregory J. Watro, Jr.; a step-daughter, Stephanie M. Kutzler and her husband Anthony; step-father, Andrew Berish; sister, Mary Ann Rupp and her husband Joel; four grandchildren, Sierra, Chace, Nora, and Athena; niece, Tiffany and her husband Scott; nephew, Joel, Jr.; great-nephews, Collin and Joel III; great-niece, Nyla; and many cousins.

Services: Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Denise's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -