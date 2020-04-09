|
|
Denise "Dini" E. Watro, 55, of Moore Twp., passed away on Monday, April 6th, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg, Bethlehem, PA, with her loving family by her side. Born on August 8, 1964, in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of David G. Hein, of Center Valley, and the late Rosemary N. (Candia) Berish. Denise was the loving wife of Gregory J. Watro. Together, they would have observed their 21st wedding anniversary this month. A 1982 graduate of Dieruff High School, she retired from the Lehigh Valley Postal Service in Bethlehem, after 32 years. Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.
Survivors: husband; father; son, Tyler D. Dornblaser; step-son, Gregory J. Watro, Jr.; a step-daughter, Stephanie M. Kutzler and her husband Anthony; step-father, Andrew Berish; sister, Mary Ann Rupp and her husband Joel; four grandchildren, Sierra, Chace, Nora, and Athena; niece, Tiffany and her husband Scott; nephew, Joel, Jr.; great-nephews, Collin and Joel III; great-niece, Nyla; and many cousins.
Services: Graveside services will be private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bartholomew Funeral Home, Bath.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 9, 2020