Denise K Stelzman, 54, of Allentown died on Friday, Dec. 27 in her home. She was the loving and supportive wife of Steve Stelzman for the past 30 years. Born in Allentown, PA, she was the daughter of Dennis and Kathleen McHugh. She graduated from Allentown Central Catholic High School and obtained a BA in education from the University of Richmond. Surviving with her husband and parents are her children: Cory, Nick and Jessi Stelzman; brothers Shawn and Michael McHugh; son-in-law John Rice; grand-daughter Margo Rice; nieces and nephew Quinn, Kai and Liam McHugh; and extended family.
Denise meant so much to so many. She lived with such warmth and passion. Anyone who met her felt her positive impact. She had many roles in life: daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, cousin, friend, teacher, co-worker, volunteer, patient, planner, photographer, traveler. To say she will be missed is an understatement. In true Denise fashion, she was still writing thank you cards in her final days. One that was left unsent read, "Thank you! Your love and warm wishes are all we need. Everyone is greatly appreciated. Hopefully time does help most wounds." Denise would not want us to mourn her loss, but instead to take something from her life. Here's some things we can take from the way Denise lived: help others, always show up, take that trip, check-in on those you love, go for a walk and write down why you're grateful everyday.
Services: Celebration of Life at the Renaissance Hotel: 12 N 7th Street, Allentown, PA on Sunday, January 5 from 2-5pm. In lieu of flowers and gifts, please consider making a donation in memory of Denise to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF): themmrf.org
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 3, 2020