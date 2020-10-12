Denise L. Haney 51, of Allentown passed away on Sunday October 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Easton, Denise was a daughter of John J. Nagy and the late Theodora D. (Mount) Slack. Step-Parents: Karen M. Nagy and David H. Slack. Denise loved spending time with her family especially during the holidays, whether it be cooking, baking, taking trips to the beach, she did everything with a smile on her face. Her true passion in life was being a loving and caring nurse for 25+years. Surviving is her fiancé Richard D. Hernandez. Daughters: Amanda L. Haney of Macungie, Meagan E. Haney of Stroudsburg, Madison P. Haney of Allentown. Sons: Robert S. Haney of Lake Wood, WA. Christian L. Martinez of Allentown. Brothers: John J. Nagy of Bethlehem. Christopher Schiffert of Whitehall. Sisters: Colleen R. Schaneberger of Saylorsburg. Colette M. Vail of Saylorsburg. Grandchildren: Matthew and Noah. Bentley, Jaxon, Julian and Camren. Dylan and Theo. Denise was previously married to Robert S. Haney. Calling hours will be on Wednesday October 14, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at the O'Donnell Funeral Home. 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, PA 18109.



