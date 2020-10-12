1/1
Denise Lynn Haney
Denise L. Haney 51, of Allentown passed away on Sunday October 11, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Easton, Denise was a daughter of John J. Nagy and the late Theodora D. (Mount) Slack. Step-Parents: Karen M. Nagy and David H. Slack. Denise loved spending time with her family especially during the holidays, whether it be cooking, baking, taking trips to the beach, she did everything with a smile on her face. Her true passion in life was being a loving and caring nurse for 25+years. Surviving is her fiancé Richard D. Hernandez. Daughters: Amanda L. Haney of Macungie, Meagan E. Haney of Stroudsburg, Madison P. Haney of Allentown. Sons: Robert S. Haney of Lake Wood, WA. Christian L. Martinez of Allentown. Brothers: John J. Nagy of Bethlehem. Christopher Schiffert of Whitehall. Sisters: Colleen R. Schaneberger of Saylorsburg. Colette M. Vail of Saylorsburg. Grandchildren: Matthew and Noah. Bentley, Jaxon, Julian and Camren. Dylan and Theo. Denise was previously married to Robert S. Haney. Calling hours will be on Wednesday October 14, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at the O'Donnell Funeral Home. 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, PA 18109.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
14
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
October 11, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. Denise was a wonderful person and nurse. She will be deeply missed
Tiffney Aponte
Coworker
October 11, 2020
May Denise rest in paradise love you.
Desiree Roberts
Friend
October 11, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always love Xenaida your Whitehall manor family
Xenaida Andino
Coworker
October 11, 2020
Denise, I will forever miss your laugh and working with you. You will be incredibly missed.
Alex Gomez
Coworker
October 11, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss, Denise was and will always be an amazing woman, friend, and nurse. She was passionate about her family and taking care of the residents. This is devastating and heartbreaking, my prayers go out to all family and friends. Denise will never ever be forgotten. Much love.
Nadia Afif
Friend
October 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of your passing. Rest easy Denise
Mark Garcia
Family
