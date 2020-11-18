1/1
Denise M. Pena
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Denise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Denise M. Pena, 50 of Bethlehem passed away suddenly on November 15, 2020 in Cookeville, TN while transporting dogs for her animal rescue. She was the wife of Robert Pena, they were married 28 years on August 29th. Denise was born in Bethlehem on January 3, 1970 daughter of Marlene (Michael) Richter and the late Richard Richter. Throughout her life Denise did many things from being a manager at the Crayola Factory in Easton to rescuing animals in need. Denise was a multi-medium artist who painted, sculpted, created artistic tattoos, animal portraits and drawings. She was the co-founder of Bepaws They Matter Animal Rescue, Inc. Denise was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church in Bethlehem.

Survivors: Her husband Robert, their son Alexander of Long Beach, CA; mother Marlene Richter, sisters Heather Richter and Rebecca Gonzalez, wife of Jose Gonzalez, Jr. , brother Jason Richter, her in-laws Esubio and Blanche Pena, sister-in-law Amy Sa wife of Marco Sa. Beloved aunt to 4 nieces and 3 nephews.

Viewing: Friday November 20, 2020 from 6PM to 8PM in the Herron Funeral 458 Center Street Bethlehem.

Mass: Saturday November 21, 2020 at 10 AM in Holy infancy RCC 312 E. 4th Street Bethlehem.

Burial to in Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers to the Family c/o the Herron Funeral Home or to Bepaws They Matter, Inc.,

www.bepawstheymatter.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
John F. Herron Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy infancy RCC
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John F. Herron Funeral Home
458 Center Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018 6021
610-866-0671
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John F. Herron Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved