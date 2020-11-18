Denise M. Pena, 50 of Bethlehem passed away suddenly on November 15, 2020 in Cookeville, TN while transporting dogs for her animal rescue. She was the wife of Robert Pena, they were married 28 years on August 29th. Denise was born in Bethlehem on January 3, 1970 daughter of Marlene (Michael) Richter and the late Richard Richter. Throughout her life Denise did many things from being a manager at the Crayola Factory in Easton to rescuing animals in need. Denise was a multi-medium artist who painted, sculpted, created artistic tattoos, animal portraits and drawings. She was the co-founder of Bepaws They Matter Animal Rescue, Inc. Denise was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church in Bethlehem.
Survivors: Her husband Robert, their son Alexander of Long Beach, CA; mother Marlene Richter, sisters Heather Richter and Rebecca Gonzalez, wife of Jose Gonzalez, Jr. , brother Jason Richter, her in-laws Esubio and Blanche Pena, sister-in-law Amy Sa wife of Marco Sa. Beloved aunt to 4 nieces and 3 nephews.
Viewing: Friday November 20, 2020 from 6PM to 8PM in the Herron Funeral 458 Center Street Bethlehem.
Mass: Saturday November 21, 2020 at 10 AM in Holy infancy RCC 312 E. 4th Street Bethlehem.
Burial to in Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to the Family c/o the Herron Funeral Home or to Bepaws They Matter, Inc.,www.bepawstheymatter.org