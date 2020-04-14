|
Denise F. Wohrmann, 70 of Bethlehem passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital after a bout of illness suspected to be Covid-19. Born in The Bronx, New York, Denise was the daughter of the late Carmen Delgado-DeSimone and was preceded in death by her stepfather, Anthony DeSimone. She shared 47 years of marriage with her husband, Robert (Bob) J. Wohrmann.
Denise worked for AT&T at both the NYC Twin Towers and 32 AOTA locations where she met her husband Bob. She later enjoyed several years working as a social worker at Childcare Information Services (CCIS) where she developed many loving friendships. Denise was a parishioner for St Anne's, Our Lady of Perpetual Help, and Sacred Heart Catholic Churches of Bethlehem. She shared her faith as a CCD teacher and Eucharistic Minister at St Anne Church.
Denise will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Bob, sons, Blake and Jared Wohrmann of Bethlehem, daughter Toni Fraher and husband James Fraher of Christchurch, New Zealand. She will be very missed by her kiwi grandchildren, Nina, Chloe and Ethan. Denise is also survived by her six adored siblings, Junn Delgado, David Delgado, Pinky Garced, Dennis Delgado and wife Pamela, all of Brooklyn, NY, Myra Walther of Freehold, NJ, and Deborah Biamonte of Lancaster, PA. She will especially be missed by her faithful companion, her boxer, Petey.
A private service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in Denise's name to Covenant House, NYC ([email protected]) supporting youth in need, one of Denise's enduring passions.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 14, 2020