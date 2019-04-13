Dennis C. O'Brien, Sr., 81, of W. Catasauqua, Whitehall Twp died Tuesday afternoon, April 9, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus, Bethlehem. Born August 8, 1937 in Northampton, PA, he was the son of the late George O'Brien and Alfreda (Schaffer) O'Brien. He was the husband of the late Susan D. O'Brien who passed away in September of 2001. Dennis was employed as a dock worker for Roadway Express in Tannersville for over 12 years before retiring in 1998. Prior to that, he worked for the Atlas Cement Co. for 25 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and member of the Ranger's Lake Rod and Gun Club, N. Whitehall Twp. Dennis served his country honorably in the Navy aboard the USS Boston, Peacetime, and was awarded Royal Order of the "Blue Nose" in 1957.Surviving are daughters, Beth Ritter of North Catasauqua, PA, Kathleen DeMaria and fiancé Brian Braker of Catasauqua, PA, Rachel, wife of Raymond Witt, III of Catasauqua, PA and Dennis O'Brien, Jr. and wife Lucia of Alburtis, PA, brothers, Gary O'Brien of Northampton, PA and Dale O'Brien, sisters, Loretta Ferrel of Allentown, PA, Lynn Schlager of Northampton, PA and Bonnie Schoeneberger of AZ, 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.A Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Schisler Funeral Home, Inc. located at 2119 Washington Ave. Northampton, PA 18067. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Whitehall, PA. Memorial contributions may be sent to the c/o the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary