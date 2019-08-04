Home

Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
Dennis C. Shingledecker Obituary
Dennis C. Shingledecker, 70, passed away August 2, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Mary MacMahon. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Cloyd and Evelyn (Gerkovich) Shingledecker. He was employed in the sales and marketing department at Nabisco Co.

Surviving are his wife, Mary; 2 sons, Matthew and David; a daughter, Dana; a sister, Deborah; granddaughter, Ava; step-sons, Jeffrey and Jonathan Nichol; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 6, in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem. Viewing will be Monday from 6 - 8 p.m.

Memorial donations may be sent to Moravian College Blue and Gray Club or St. Luke's Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 4, 2019
