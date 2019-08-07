|
Dennis Charles Curry, "Mr. DCC" 72, of Bethlehem, died on Tuesday, August 06, 2019. He was born April 7, 1947, the son of the late Vincent C. and Helen (Gery) Curry.
Dennis was a graduate of Liberty High School and proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a draftsman at the Bethlehem Steel Corp. and later at Barker Steel. Dennis enjoyed and collected magic, rocks and minerals and he was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan. Dennis will be remembered for his big heart and devotion to his family.
He will be dearly missed by his wife of 49 years, Shirley A. (Searfoss) Curry; his daughters, Stacy Kirlin and Suzanne Curry all of Bethlehem. He was preceded in death by his third daughter, his Pekapoo, Shelby and his grandpup, Madie.
A visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. with a service to honor Dennis to immediately follow at 10 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to and/or The Center for Animal Health and Welfare. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2019