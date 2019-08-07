Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Curry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Charles Curry


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dennis Charles Curry Obituary
Dennis Charles Curry, "Mr. DCC" 72, of Bethlehem, died on Tuesday, August 06, 2019. He was born April 7, 1947, the son of the late Vincent C. and Helen (Gery) Curry.

Dennis was a graduate of Liberty High School and proudly served in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a draftsman at the Bethlehem Steel Corp. and later at Barker Steel. Dennis enjoyed and collected magic, rocks and minerals and he was an avid Phillies and Eagles fan. Dennis will be remembered for his big heart and devotion to his family.

He will be dearly missed by his wife of 49 years, Shirley A. (Searfoss) Curry; his daughters, Stacy Kirlin and Suzanne Curry all of Bethlehem. He was preceded in death by his third daughter, his Pekapoo, Shelby and his grandpup, Madie.

A visitation will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. with a service to honor Dennis to immediately follow at 10 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to and/or The Center for Animal Health and Welfare. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call from Aug. 7 to Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dennis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now