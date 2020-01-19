Home

Dennis D. Kisthart

Went to sing with the angels on January 15, 2020, at home surrounded by all that he loved. A Navy Veteran serving two tours in Vietnam, he was Past Commander of Catasauqua American Legion Post 215. He enjoyed his participation in the J4 Celebrations, and Catasauqua Fire Dept. Dennis was President of L V Fireworks and was a member of the International Society of Explosives. Surviving beside his wife Judy; daughters Tammy McKenna with two children, Jennifer Oldt, and Kristine Kisthart; 6 grandchildren including Ashley, Jacob, Chloe, and Riley; sisters Judy Kisthart and Becky Wagner; he was predeceased by son Bradley and daughter Pamela. Services will be Private. Memorial contributions honoring Dennis may be made to the Wilkes Barre VA Medical Center Attn: Voluntary Service Office, 1111 East End Boulevard, Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania 18711

Published in Morning Call on Jan. 19, 2020
