Dennis D. Miller, 70, of Emmaus, passed away peacefully in his home on May 13, 2020. He was the husband of Gale E. (Gilbert) Miller and they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this August 1. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Levi E.S. Miller and Elsie P. (Youse). Dennis was a member of St. John's UCC, Emmaus, and he worked as a custodian in the East Penn School District for 22 years prior to retiring in 2006. He enjoyed working on tractors and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Dennis was a girls high school softball coach at Allen, Stroudsburg, and Whitehall High Schools and he previously coached youth softball for Emmaus teams.
Survivors: Wife; Daughters, Melisa D. Christ and Dana M. Perna and her husband, Chris; Grandchildren, Joshua Jr. and Noah Christ, Kylee and Chayce Perna; Brother, Ronald R. Miller; Beloved Dog, Phoebe. Dennis was predeceased by his daughter, Jodi Lee Miller.
Services: Due to COVID 19, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, BKRFH.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103 or to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2020.