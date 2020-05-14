Dennis D. Miller
Dennis D. Miller, 70, of Emmaus, passed away peacefully in his home on May 13, 2020. He was the husband of Gale E. (Gilbert) Miller and they would have celebrated 50 years of marriage this August 1. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Levi E.S. Miller and Elsie P. (Youse). Dennis was a member of St. John's UCC, Emmaus, and he worked as a custodian in the East Penn School District for 22 years prior to retiring in 2006. He enjoyed working on tractors and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. Dennis was a girls high school softball coach at Allen, Stroudsburg, and Whitehall High Schools and he previously coached youth softball for Emmaus teams.

Survivors: Wife; Daughters, Melisa D. Christ and Dana M. Perna and her husband, Chris; Grandchildren, Joshua Jr. and Noah Christ, Kylee and Chayce Perna; Brother, Ronald R. Miller; Beloved Dog, Phoebe. Dennis was predeceased by his daughter, Jodi Lee Miller.

Services: Due to COVID 19, a Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, BKRFH.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Lehigh Valley Hospice, 2024 Lehigh Street, Suite 100, Allentown, PA 18103 or to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
My heart breaks to hear this news. I have the greatest memories with Coach Miller that I will never forget. He sure knew how to put a smile on your face and no matter where life took us we always seemed to run into each other on the field or court. You will be missed my friend. Rest easy. Love you to Baltimore and back
Michelle Panik
Friend
