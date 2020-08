The Lord has called home our son, Dennis D. Parry. He was born May 25, 1949 in Allentown. For 13 years he enjoyed the company of his sister Marjorie Parry Weaver and brother John Parry. He then went to live at Selinsgrove Center due to his limited abilities. He was well cared for by the staff at the Selinsgrove Center. Then illness overtook his body and he succumbed on August 22, 2020. We mourn his passing.



Mother and Dad – Althea and David Parry



