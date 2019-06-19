|
Dennis E. Zuberka
1963-1973
After 46 years you called one of us to come home. Your choice was to ease your fathers pain and to finally give him peace and comfort. Now that I lost two great loves of my life, there is a big hole in my heart. The days are long, sad and quiet, and will be that way until I'm called home to join the both of you. The lord has you and your father in his keeping, but I have you both in my heart.
With love always, Mother and Dale
Published in Morning Call on June 19, 2019