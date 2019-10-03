|
On Thursday, September 26, 2019, in Cape Coral, FL, Dennis (Denny) Erdman, loving husband, father of four children and three grandchildren passed away at the age of 76 years old. He was united in heaven with his parents Paul and Marie Erdman, brother David Erdman, and daughter Sherry Savage.
Dennis was born on December 8, 1942 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He is survived by his wife Emily Erdman, ex-wives Esther (Cris) Erdman and Beverly Erdman, son Todd (Jan) Erdman, two step- daughters Hally (David) Hanawalt, Sherry (Todd) Gombos, and three grandchildren, Gabrielle, Hannah and Michael Gombos. He worked many years for the Rexroth Corporation as a hydraulics technician. He enjoyed spending time with family, friends, fixing cars, doing many construction projects, riding his lawn tractor, attending church and bible study classes. Dennis will be missed by the many lives he touched in his 76 years. Memorial Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 3, 2019