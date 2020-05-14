Dennis Eugene Hafer
Dennis Eugene Hafer, age 67, husband of Audrey (Moser), of Bally, PA passed away at the Lehigh Valley Hospital on Friday, May 8th, 2020. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Eugene and Doris (Kline) Hafer.

He graduated from Oley Valley High School, then Williamsport Community College, now known as Pennsylvania College of Technology. He served in the Air National Guard from 1972 – 1981. He was a Designer in Vehicle Engineering for Mack Trucks in Allentown, PA, where he worked for 30 years retiring in 2007.

Dennis was a very active member in the community. Beginning with Boy Scouts in his youth, he earned the title of Eagle Scout. In his adulthood, he was a merit badge counselor for the Boy Scouts. Dennis served as the secretary for the Bally Lions Club and served on the Board of Directors for the Vision Resource Center of Berks County (a.k.a. Berks County Association for the Blind). He rightfully earned the title of "Boyertown Citizen of the Year" for 2017 and numerous Lions International awards. He was also a member of St. John's Lutheran Evangelical Church in Boyertown, UAW 677 retiree, the Mack Truck Engineering Rebel Golf League, USAF ANG 201st CEF Red Horse Alumni, the American Legion, the Goodwill Fire Company, Bally Fire Company Golf League and Miller Blood Bank.

When Dennis was not out volunteering and helping the community, he spent his time gardening, woodworking, hiking, golfing and driving his 1981 El Camino. Although Dennis had many hobbies and spent a lot of his time doing community service, his favorite activity in life was being a loving husband and father to his family.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Audrey whom he spent 46 happy years with. He also was survived by his son, Deric Hafer, husband of Jennifer, of Honey Brook, PA; his brother Robert Hafer of Reading, PA; and his granddaughter Kylie Hafer of Honey Brook, PA. He is predeceased by his sisters, Diane Soley and Rosemary Hafer.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions honoring Dennis may be made to the Bally Lions Club, P.O. Box 285, Bally, PA 19503 and the Vision Resource Center of Berks County, 2020 Hampden Blvd, Reading, PA 19604 (a.k.a. Berks County Association for the Blind).

Due to gathering restrictions, services will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at lwottfuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
THANK YOU FOR SERVING!!
A.J. Retired
Friend
