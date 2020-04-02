|
|
Dennis F. Wolfel, 74, of Northampton, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at home. Born June 5, 1945 in Northampton, he was a son of the late John and Mary (Recker) Wolfel. Dennis worked as a cutter at Tama Manufacturing for 45 years. He was a member of Queenship of Mary Church. Dennis was an avid bowler and a devoted fan to the NY Yankees and Giants. He was a member of the St. Peter & Paul Hungarian Society, Alliance Fire Co. and Coplay Saengerbund. Survivors: brothers, Franklin J. and Jonathan and his wife, Yvonne; and several nieces and nephews. Services: A private graveside service will be held this week and a Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church or Northampton Area Food Bank, PO Box 123, Northampton, PA 18067 in loving memory of Dennis.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2020