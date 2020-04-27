DENNIS G. SMITH
1954 - 2020
Dennis G. Smith, 65, of Upper Nazareth Twp. went home to the Lord Friday, April 24, 2020 at his residence. He is the husband of Joanne (Jordan) Smith. He was born in Fountain Hill on December 27, 1954 to Albert John and Shirley Ann (Trobetsky) Smith of Nazareth. He is a graduate of West Chester University earning dual master's degrees. Dennis was an educator in the Chorus Department of the Saucon Valley School District from 1977 until his retirement in 2012. He always challenged his students and believed in them sometimes more than they believed in themselves. His plaque on the chorus room piano read, "WE ALL HAVE THE DESIRE TO WIN; BUT, DO WE ALL HAVE THE DESIRE TO PREPARE TO WIN." His award-winning chorus won countless awards in adjudicated competitions. After his retirement, he was a dedicated and respected funeral attendant at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. Hellertown. Dennis was a faith-filled member of Schoeneck Moravian Church, Nazareth where he served on the Board of Elders and on various governing bodies. He was attentive to physical fitness and went to the gym every day. Dennis was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife of 31 years last September; and parents; son: Jordan T. (Cassie A.) Smith of Madison, NJ; brother: Ronald Lee (Susan) Smith of York, their children: Christina Smith and her 2 children: Tyler and Sara, Emily (Justin) Knabb, & Lindsay Smith. SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to a guided remembrance from attendees' cars on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. Hellertown. Due to anticipated amount of cars, please use the ENTRANCE at 301 Front Street, Hellertown onto its parking area. The funeral service will be held privately for his immediate family. The interment will be at God's Acre at Schoeneck Moravian Church, Nazareth. Online expressions of sympathy and video tribute can be found at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory for a Digital Outdoor Sign at Schoeneck Moravian Church, care of the funeral home, 326 Main St. Hellertown, PA 18055. Make all checks payable to Schoeneck Moravian Church.

Published in Morning Call on Apr. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
28
Service
4:00 - 6:00 PM
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
38 entries
My deepest sympathy to Mr. Smith's family. He was an amazing educator, the kind of teacher that inspires, creates opportunities, and encourages students to stretch themselves and grow. I played drums for his choirs and show bands in the early 90's. I enjoyed every class, song, rehearsal, and performance. It was always fun, as playing music still is today. Thank you, Mr. Smith for sharing your joy and talent with us.
Jill Csekitz
Student
Joanne and Jordan- were so sorry to hear this sad news. We have such nice memories of our friendship through our Lehigh Baseball family. Dennis was a gift to so many people. We will keep you in our prayers and hope your memories bring you comfort.
Jeanine and Glenn Faust
Friend
Our deepest sympathy to Joanne and Jordon, family and friends. I met wonderful people while our sons golfed and Dennis was very special. I will always remember him as a well respected kind hearted gentleman. I will miss seeing him around the neighborhood. Rest in peace Dennis.
Roxanne DeRaymond and family
Joanne,Jordon,Cassie, Uncle Albert and Aunt Shirley, Our hearts are so heavy. We wish we could hug and hold you so much! Such a great person! He will be missed terribly! You are in our thoughts and prayers!
Debbie and Mike Marakovits
Family
Ive been Denniss mailman for the last 20+ years. All I know is he has a beautiful family, he enjoyed great beer n loved to travel. He will be missed. My condolences to his family and friends. God bless.
Dean
Friend
My deepest sympathies to all of Dennis' family, friends, and students. It's a heartbreaking loss for everyone.
Carol and Ann
(fellow educator, fellow musician)
Carol Eisenbise
Neighbor
SMITH FAMILY: DON'T CRY BECAUSE HIS LIFE IS OVER. SMILE,BECAUSE IT WAS. DEEPEST SYMPATHY. OUR THOUGHTS AND PRAYERS ARE WITH THE FAMILY AT THIS DIFFICULT TIME. MAY HE REST IN PEACE.
SCHOENECK MORAVIAN, NAZARETH
I am sorry for your loss. I had the privilege of having Mr. Smith for chorus and jazz and show choir in the 1980s. He brought incredible talent, joy, and energy to his teaching. He pushed us all toward excellence, showing us the importance of discipline, focus, simply trying hard. Those values have enriched and informed my life. Thank you, Mr. Smith.
Elizabeth Tucci
Student
Joanne and family: I'm so sorry for your loss. He was an incredible teacher. Mr. Smith believed in me, as a vocalist and a musician. He pushed everyone in his classes to be their absolute best. He was also the first person to tell me, "Work smart, not hard." I'll never forget that moment and the way he pushed and encouraged me. I've been in choirs on and off since then, and I know I wouldn't be the musician I am today without him.
Jess Powell
Student
Victoria (Kadee) Opthof
Student
Victoria (Kadee) Opthof
Student
We are so incredibly saddened by Mr. Dennis Greyling Smiths passing. I had the honor of being his student from 19982-2002. His style of teaching brought out the desire in me to be better than the best I thought I could be and to work hard. I credit the lessons I learned from him for making me into the person I am today. His expectations for excellence I have carried with me. I truly believe I have succeeded because of the drive he instilled in me. If you were his student you always worked for his compliment. You knew if he approved of your performance you had truly been the best. I am sad I could not reconnect with him before his passing. His music lives on in all of us. The lessons he taught I will teach my children. His music and lessons will always be in our hearts. I am sure he is smiling down upon us reminding us all not to lay an egg.
Victoria (Kadee) Opthof
Student
Lynn Noble
Student
Lynn Noble
Student
Mr. Smith was an exceptional human being. I graduated in 1982 and he was the best mentor I ever could have asked for. He inspired me to be the best musician and vocalist that I could be, holding me to the highest standards. He was so encouraging, even spending time after school to work with me. The one song that sticks with me that he loved, was his own arrangement of Yesterday, by the Beatles.
Through out my life I looked up to him as an example of what happens when a teacher believes in a student. He believed in me... which led me to believe in me. He truly was my favorite teacher!!! I am sad his life was cut so short, but his inspiring teachings will live on forever!!! . Lynn Noble
Lynn Noble
Student
We are so deeply saddened by Uncle Denniss passing. We yearn to extend you hugs filled with warmth and love. We are with you in spirit. Uncle Dennis touched so many lives, he inspired many people with his music, and he selflessly contributed so much to his community and family. Some of our fondest memories of Uncle Dennis will always be our time together at the family cabin in Promised Land State Park. Our annual Labor Day clam bake has been a time for connection and celebration. We came together to fish, kayak, eat delicious food, and of course enjoy great craft beer. Justin always loved talking with Uncle Dennis about their favorite world-class IPA's and exchanging stories about their pilgrimages to different craft breweries around the world. We will remember Uncle Dennis for his passion for sports, fitness, teaching and travel. We will miss him dearly and his memory will live on inside of our hearts.
Emily & Justin Knabb
Family
I am so grateful to have known Mr. Smith and had him as a teacher. As someone else said here that he was her Mr. Holland and I couldnt agree more. He taught me from elementary school till graduation. If I could go back to high school at all it would be to attend his chorus class. He played the piano at my wedding and his band performed at our reception. I loved him. My heart breaks for his family. I see him playing a big piano in the sky.
Katie Kupstas
Student
So sorry to here of Dennis's passing. Joanne abd Jordan and fammily members, all though words can not always bring comfort, please know you are in our thoughts and prayers. God bless
Marie Boland
Friend
To Joann and family I am so sorry for your loss Mr. Smith was a great chorus teacher.
Sarah Boland
Friend
Mr. Smith was my Mr. Holland. I was encouraged and taught new kinds of music. We traveled and performed. Im hugging his wife and son in my head and heart. Im happy that my Mother was in the welcoming party once his eyes closed on earth. Mr. Sheriff, Paul, Handel.... Dennis is home and out of pain. I am blessed to have spent time with him.
Jana Jackson
Student
My deepest condolences during this difficult time for all who have come to know and love Mr Smith, as family, friend and teacher. He was my choir teacher in HS and I have yet to sing for a choir director who was more talented and dedicated to his craft than Dennis. May his life be truly remembered by the wonderful gift of music and teaching he gave to each one of us. May the peace and comfort come to you in time to know he is with the one who loves us all. His suffering has ended, now we must remember him in love and light, and sing a little louder, still very much in key, for Dennis.
Kate Duffy
Student
Dear Joanne and Jordan, There are no words good enough to express the loss to you, music, teaching, and all of us. You know, in all the time we spent teaching together, I only saw him get emotional twice. Once, when Amanda had the accident. It showed the love he had for all his students. The other time was at the retirement concert, when all of his former students showed up to sing for him. He told me later, choked up and in tears, that it was the realization that his students did "get it," and that his lifelong teaching and hard work had had a purpose. Oh yes Dennis, there will never be another like you. And all your students know it. And I'm sure that in heaven right now, God is saying "Well Done, good and faithful servant! Well Done!" We will all miss you Dennis.
O'Connell Kevin
Friend
I was seven in 1977, when Dennis Smith first started teaching for Saucon Valley School District. I remember him playing a photon torpedo sound on his synthesizer! By the time I got to high school, he was there, too. He directed the school choirs, but as an instrumentalist (saxophone) I had him for applied keyboard harmony (piano) and I was in the pit band for OLIVER and GREASE, bands he also directed. He was an absolutely EPIC educator and imparted so much to so many of us. He was a demanding, passionate pied piper of excellence. Before a performance, he'd famously say, "I'd wish you luck. But luck has nothing to do with it. It's all preparation." He was intense! But he was also fun, funny, really cool and yet legit warm, relational and down to earth, too. As a student, I just loved him and like many Im sure, I still feel that love for this truly special educator. He was a phenomenal guide to the grace that is music. I'm fifty years old now -- I've known many terrific and a few spectacular educators through university and grad school, but Dennis Smith still remains one of the very top educators I've ever known. What he gave me is still with me. His loss at 65 years old is horribly too soon. Prayers ongoing for wife Joanne and son Jordan. My heart breaks for you and please know you will be regularly uplifted in prayer by many in your grief! Multitudes will grieve this loss, even those who know our loss is heaven's gain. I don't know who chose the seal of the Lamb in the Facebook post from the funeral home, but as a Presbyterian pastor, it delights and inspires me to see outstanding rendering of our most profound theological claim and invitation in a moment of loss. "Our Lamb has conquered. Let us follow Him." Yes, EXACTLY.
Matthew Young
Student
He was a wonderful person I have many memories of him as a child. I babysat for him. He was a great cousin He will be missed by everyone. Prayers for Joann,Jordan.Cassie and Uncle Sonny and Aunt Shirley. RIP I am sure you are playing that music in heaven miss you
Bev & Darl Houck
Family
Joanne...Jordan ,Uncle Al and Aunt Shirley and Ron and family. I am so sorry for the loss of Dennis. I had so many good times with him as a teenager and will always remember his sense of humor. So many concerts we went to and moving pianos for Nazareth Music. He was a great guy ..wonderful cousin and my heart is heavy. He was the BEST piano player and he loved his music. RIP my friend you were a good man and you will be missed.
Brooks Smith
Family
Dennis was a great teacher. I was very shy and insecure back in school but Dennis was an encourager and had tremendous enthusiasm. I was introduced to wonderful music that started me on my journey playing keyboards for jazz and progressive rock groups that continues to the present day.
Fond memories of class and a field trip to New York.
May God bless and comfort you.
Dave White
Student
Our hearts are broken. We feel so blessed that our children had Dennis as a mentor and friend. They will take his guidance and wisdom with them always. Dave and I feel honored to call him our friend. His choral concerts will forever be in our hearts. We pray that God will give you strength at this most difficult time. Sending our love and prayers.
Kim and David Harte
Kim and David Harte
Friend
I am so sorry for your profound loss. Dennis was not only my teacher, but someone I considered a friend. I know that he is a peace and his suffering is done. Much love, condolences, and sympathy to your family.
Gina Rakos
Friend
Dear Joanne and Jordan, We are shocked and saddened to hear of your loss. Our thoughts are with you. Dennis was a great neighbor.
Bob, Sue and Ryan Raesly
Susan Raesly
Neighbor
One of the best teachers I ever had. Rest In Peace Mr. Smith. High school students who had the privilege to learn under him received a university/professional level of instruction that rivaled any other music teachers Ive had since. A great, passionate educator who truly did everything for his students and consistently showed pride in their accomplishments. SVMC Choir and Show Choir are truly still amongst the biggest highlights of my life and Ill never forget the man who made it all possible.
Carol Luthar
Student
Hi Mr.Smith, i am very truly sad that u are gone from many ppl who knew you forever. i will miss you very muchThank you very much for always being there for me all the time whenever i had trouble through chorus. i will always remember you all the timeyou were the bestest very coolness chorus teacher that we all had for those ppl who had chorus with youyou will be missed by many who knew youbye mr.smith
joanna kreps
Student
Mr. Smith was a wonderful teacher and one of the reasons I became a music teacher. His memory lives on with all of his students.
Amanda Handfinger (Zonay)
Student
Dear Joanne, Jordan and Cassie. Our hearts are broken today. We feel so blessed that our children had the privilege of having Dennis as both a mentor and friend. His concerts will be forever in our hearts. There was and will never be someone who was as dedicated as he was. Thank you for sharing him with us . We pray God gives you the strength at this very difficult time. Sending you love and prayers. Love, Kim and David Harte.
Kim Harte
Friend
We are so sorry for your loss. Our thoughts are with you and Jordan and his whole family at this difficult time. All our love, Kim & Margaux
Kim Petruska
Family
Linda and I are deeply saddened by the news of Dennis passing. Our heartfelt condolences to the family. We wish you peace and comfort in the days ahead.
Doug and Linda Sheriff
Friend
I graduated Saucon Valley High School in 2007; I'm 30 years old now, and I'm just getting used to calling some older adults in my life by their first names. Mr. Smith will always be "Mr. Smith" for me, because he had an almost intimidating amount of gravitas and skill that commanded respect and brought out the best in every single student who attended his choir periods. He never stopped believing in his kids, and he pushed us to be better than we ever thought we could be. I'm pretty confident that he's even whipping the heavenly choir into shape now. Thanks, Mr. Smith. We'll all miss you.
John Parton
Student
So sorry to hear this! We went to WCU together...one semester apart. He would drive back to campus with me on Sunday night when he came home. We also taught in neighboring school districts. Dennis was not only a wonderful musician, but a GREAT guy and probably most important, a wonderful father. May he rest in eternal peace!
Ed Milisits
Friend
Our sincere condolences-
Doug & Mary Serfass
(friend from West Chester)
Doug Serfass
Friend
