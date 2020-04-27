Dennis G. Smith, 65, of Upper Nazareth Twp. went home to the Lord Friday, April 24, 2020 at his residence. He is the husband of Joanne (Jordan) Smith. He was born in Fountain Hill on December 27, 1954 to Albert John and Shirley Ann (Trobetsky) Smith of Nazareth. He is a graduate of West Chester University earning dual master's degrees. Dennis was an educator in the Chorus Department of the Saucon Valley School District from 1977 until his retirement in 2012. He always challenged his students and believed in them sometimes more than they believed in themselves. His plaque on the chorus room piano read, "WE ALL HAVE THE DESIRE TO WIN; BUT, DO WE ALL HAVE THE DESIRE TO PREPARE TO WIN." His award-winning chorus won countless awards in adjudicated competitions. After his retirement, he was a dedicated and respected funeral attendant at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. Hellertown. Dennis was a faith-filled member of Schoeneck Moravian Church, Nazareth where he served on the Board of Elders and on various governing bodies. He was attentive to physical fitness and went to the gym every day. Dennis was an avid Philadelphia sports fan. SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving wife of 31 years last September; and parents; son: Jordan T. (Cassie A.) Smith of Madison, NJ; brother: Ronald Lee (Susan) Smith of York, their children: Christina Smith and her 2 children: Tyler and Sara, Emily (Justin) Knabb, & Lindsay Smith. SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to a guided remembrance from attendees' cars on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. Hellertown. Due to anticipated amount of cars, please use the ENTRANCE at 301 Front Street, Hellertown onto its parking area. The funeral service will be held privately for his immediate family. The interment will be at God's Acre at Schoeneck Moravian Church, Nazareth. Online expressions of sympathy and video tribute can be found at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory for a Digital Outdoor Sign at Schoeneck Moravian Church, care of the funeral home, 326 Main St. Hellertown, PA 18055. Make all checks payable to Schoeneck Moravian Church.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 27, 2020.