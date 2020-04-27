I was seven in 1977, when Dennis Smith first started teaching for Saucon Valley School District. I remember him playing a photon torpedo sound on his synthesizer! By the time I got to high school, he was there, too. He directed the school choirs, but as an instrumentalist (saxophone) I had him for applied keyboard harmony (piano) and I was in the pit band for OLIVER and GREASE, bands he also directed. He was an absolutely EPIC educator and imparted so much to so many of us. He was a demanding, passionate pied piper of excellence. Before a performance, he'd famously say, "I'd wish you luck. But luck has nothing to do with it. It's all preparation." He was intense! But he was also fun, funny, really cool and yet legit warm, relational and down to earth, too. As a student, I just loved him and like many Im sure, I still feel that love for this truly special educator. He was a phenomenal guide to the grace that is music. I'm fifty years old now -- I've known many terrific and a few spectacular educators through university and grad school, but Dennis Smith still remains one of the very top educators I've ever known. What he gave me is still with me. His loss at 65 years old is horribly too soon. Prayers ongoing for wife Joanne and son Jordan. My heart breaks for you and please know you will be regularly uplifted in prayer by many in your grief! Multitudes will grieve this loss, even those who know our loss is heaven's gain. I don't know who chose the seal of the Lamb in the Facebook post from the funeral home, but as a Presbyterian pastor, it delights and inspires me to see outstanding rendering of our most profound theological claim and invitation in a moment of loss. "Our Lamb has conquered. Let us follow Him." Yes, EXACTLY.

Matthew Young

Student