Dennis H. Oswald
1954 - 2020
Dennis H. Oswald, 66 of Allentown, Pa., passes away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 with his wife by his side. Born January 21, 1954 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Dorothy R. (Stout) and Roy V. Oswald. He was the loving husband of Cynthia "Cindy" (Doll) Oswald with whom he celebrated 22 years of marriage this past September 27th. Dennis worked and retired from Hale Trailer Brake and Wheel in Allentown. He was a 1971 graduate of Girard College High School in Philadelphia and Allentown Business School.



Dennis will be loving remembered by his wife, Cindy, sister, Linda Siegfried and her husband Clifford, and his faithful companion, Girlie Girl. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Oswald and sister, Peggy Wessner.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. www.connellfuneral.com

Memorial contributions may be made in Dennis's name to Girard College High School Alumni Class of '71 Fund, 2101 S. College Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19120 or to St. Luke's Hospice Development Department Att:VNA Contributions 801 Ostrum Street Bethlehem,PA.18015.

Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 30, 2020
dennis could find humor in any situation...was always there for our family during the good and bad...i will always remember dennis from work and our family camping trips...what a smiling soul he was.
david leiby
Friend
May 30, 2020
Sorry to hear about our friend
Dennis. My deepest condolences go out to Cindy. Dennis was a great man with a great sense of humor. He was always smiling and always could make me laugh. i remember the camping trips and fun times we shared. Our family friend Dennis will be greatly missed!! Gary Leiby
Gary Leiby
Friend
