Dennis H. Oswald, 66 of Allentown, Pa., passes away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 with his wife by his side. Born January 21, 1954 in Allentown, he was the son of the late Dorothy R. (Stout) and Roy V. Oswald. He was the loving husband of Cynthia "Cindy" (Doll) Oswald with whom he celebrated 22 years of marriage this past September 27th. Dennis worked and retired from Hale Trailer Brake and Wheel in Allentown. He was a 1971 graduate of Girard College High School in Philadelphia and Allentown Business School.
Dennis will be loving remembered by his wife, Cindy, sister, Linda Siegfried and her husband Clifford, and his faithful companion, Girlie Girl. He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Oswald and sister, Peggy Wessner.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. www.connellfuneral.com
Memorial contributions may be made in Dennis's name to Girard College High School Alumni Class of '71 Fund, 2101 S. College Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19120 or to St. Luke's Hospice Development Department Att:VNA Contributions 801 Ostrum Street Bethlehem,PA.18015.
Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2020.