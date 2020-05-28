Dennis J. Bobita
Dennis J. Bobita, 74, of Bo Road, Northampton, Lehigh Twp, died suddenly Monday evening, May 25, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Muhlenberg Campus, Bethlehem. He was the husband of Rosalie A. (Luksa) Bobita since July 13, 1968. Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late John and Anna (Kitt) Bobita.

Dennis was employed as vice president of product development for Fresh Pet Kitchens, Bethlehem. Previously, he worked for Alpo-Purina Corp., W. Allentown. He was a member of St, Nicholas Catholic Church, Berlinsville. Dennis was an officer at the Pet Food Institute, and an Eagle Scout Palmerton Troop. Dennis was a graduate of the Palmerton High School, and later Bloomsburg University. He enjoyed the outdoors, was an avid hunter, fisherman, and enjoyed bird watching. Dennis was known for growing all kinds of hot peppers.

Survivors: wife. son, Brian J. of Northampton. sisters, Joanne Harris, and Annette wife of Dominick Fantasia, all of Palmerton. 2 nieces, Dominique, and Mia.

Services: Private Family Funeral Services. Interment, Laurel Cemetery, Fullerton. Arrangements, Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com

Contributions: The Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Road, Easton, PA 18042.

Published in Morning Call on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
