Dennis J. Monaghan, 88, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. He graduated from Bethlehem Catholic High School and Lafayette College. He obtained his law degree from Brooklyn Law School. He had a private law practice in Bethlehem and also served for a time as district justice in Upper Nazareth and Bethlehem Townships. Dennis was an avid reader and loved to go to the library. He was a member of the Tammany and Saint Bernard's Social Clubs.
SURVIVORS: Dennis is survived by a son; three daughters; six grandchildren; friend and caregiver, April Wilson and her family; beloved dog, Smokie. He was predeceased by one son.
SERVICES: Graveside Services will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Nisky Hill Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
.