Dennis J. Pappas, 87 of Bethlehem died on September 12, 2020 in the care of Hospice at Bickford of St. Charles in St. Charles,IL . He was the husband of Rebecca A. (Wargo) Pappas for 50 years until her death on January 23, 2012. Dennis was born in Philadelphia on March 7, 1933 son of the late John and Evangeline (Tamvakopoulos) Pappas. He attended both West Chester University and Moravian College. In addition, he served in the US Army as a Military Police from 1953-1955 at Camp Irwin,CA. He was President of Lehigh Valley Leasing until his retirement.
Dennis was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Bethlehem. He was an avid golfer and bowler, who also enjoyed time at the beach with family.
Survivors: His daughter Melissa J. Leiphart, wife of Shane of Bend, Oregon, son John M. Pappas, husband of Tammy of Geneva, IL, five grandchildren Ryan, Patrick and Grant Leiphart, Taylor and Nicholas Pappas. Brother Richard Pappas of Naples,FL, sisters Argie Kammler of Jenson Beach,FL, and Bess Tauriello of Norwood,NJ.
Viewing and Service: There will be a viewing on Saturday September 19, 2020 from 9AM-10AM followed by the Funeral Service at 10AM all at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Cathedral 1607 West Union Blvd. Bethlehem. The Funeral Service will be livestreamed using www.stnicholas.org/Pappas
and the link will be available 15 minutes prior to the Funeral Service. Burial in Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery in Allentown. Funeral arrangements are by the John F. Herron Funeral Home, www.Herronfuneralhomes.com
Contributions: In lieu of flowers please make contributions in memory of Dennis J. Pappas to the Alzheimer's Association
or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.