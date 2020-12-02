Dennis J. Stephen, 72, husband of Constance R. (Wilcox) Stephen, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Coudersport, Potter County, PA.
Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Martin and Bernice (Baumer) Stephen.
Dennis spent his entire life serving the community that he loved in one capacity or another. Dennis started off his career as a Math teacher in the Boyertown School District. Dennis began his transition to becoming a financial advisor in 1973 and earned his Certified Financial Planner designation in 1984.
He was the owner of Ye Olde Train Shoppe on Rt. 100 in Boyertown, PA. Dennis helped form several scholarship funds for the students through the Berks County Community Foundation. He really liked playing pinochle and enjoyed going to the mountains with the guys and going hunting. He passed away doing what he loved.
Surviving along with his wife Constance, is his daughter Erin Stephen, of Montana. He is predeceased by his son Christopher Stephen.
Services will be held privately by the family at this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Colebrookdale Railroad Preservation Trust (Business Office: 100 S. Chestnut St., Boyertown, PA 19512)
