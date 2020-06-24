Dennis Jay Kolumber Jr.
Age 47, of Harleysville, PA, passed away June 17 after an accident that occurred at the family's lake house in Greentown, PA. Graduating from Whitehall High School ('90) and Shippensburg University of Pennsylvania ('94), Dennis was finishing his 22nd year with Ryan, LLC. He and his family have lived in Highland Village, Texas, Venetia, PA, and settled in Harleysville in 2009. During his time in Harleysville, Dennis was an active leader in Scout Pack & Troop 91, a coach in the Harleysville Baseball program, a member of the Indian Valley Soap Box Association, and supporter of the Souderton Area School District. Dennis is survived by his loving wife and three sons, Angela, Devon, Luke, and Carson; parents, Dennis Kolumber Sr. (wife Linda), and Marie Kolumber; and sister, Michelle Kolumber. He is also survived by family members: Curtis Little, Francis Miller, Raymond Little, Tonya Callahan, and many nieces and nephews. Dennis had many caring family members, friends, and coworkers that are mourning the loss of him and his astonishing inspiration to those around him. Visiting hours will be held June 26th 8:30-10:30 A.M. at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 900 Sumneytown Pike Lansdale, PA 19446, followed by Mass at 11 A.M. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Dennis Jay Kolumber, Jr. Memorial Fund, which will continue Dennis's legacy of supporting community organizations. For more information, please email dennisjkjmemorial@gmail.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
JUN
26
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Corpus Christi Catholic Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
Im shocked and very sad to hear this news. My husband,Paul and I met Dennis & Angela through mutual friends. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers Angela. Im so very sorry for your loss.
Norma-Jeanne Holloman
Acquaintance
June 23, 2020
Dennis was a great friend, a dedicated family man, and a role model. He was so selfless and an absolute pleasure to be around. He will be sorely missed; our prayers go out to Angela and the boys.. Michelle & Eric
Eric H Messerschmidt
Friend
June 23, 2020
My Condolences go out to the Kolumber Family !
Mike Mistishen
Friend
June 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sending thoughts and prayers to the entire Kolumber family. May you find peace in this time of unexpected sorrow. He will truly be missed!
Jason and Jennifer Carfara
Friend
June 23, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful cousin & friend who was always there for family with a smile that would light up a room and a laugh that was contagious!! We will love you and miss you always and remember and cherish all of the memories we had together.
Love Always,
Harry Jr., Tara& Makayla
Harry Jr &Tara Kolumber
Family
June 23, 2020
Dennis was a great guy and a friend for over 25 years. We had good times traveling for work and vacation seeking out the hottest wings and coldest beer. He will be missed but not forgotten. Our condolences to his family. Please take care.
Phil Brandi Rylee Kayla
Friend
June 23, 2020
I did not know Dennis personally - I work for Ryan in Denver, Colorado - which is how I heard of his passing. I do know how difficult it is to lose someone close so I'm just sending my prayers and sympathy to your family! God's peace to you!
Tracey Anderson
Coworker
June 23, 2020
Our Sincere condolences to Angela, Devon, Carson and Luke. Dennis will be missed by many but certainly not forgotten.
Rest in peace, my friend
-Dziedzic Family
Jacob Dziedzic
Coworker
June 23, 2020
Condolences to the family. You are in our prayers.
Tom Drahozal
June 23, 2020
We are all very shocked and saddened to learn of this news. Please accept our Heart-felt thoughts and prayers for the family.
The Kaczorowski Family
Friend
June 23, 2020
I was lucky enough to have spent some great times with not only Dennis, but many members of the Kolumber family. Dennis was always there with a warm handshake and a huge smile. He was giving, kind, and extremely funny! I am also beyond fortunate to know Angela and all of the boys. My thoughts are with all of you, and I am here if you need me.
Adam Tucker
Friend
June 23, 2020
We were shocked to hear of his passing. May your family find comfort in the joyous memories that he gave
Scott, Karen, Evan, and Andrew Ringer
Friend
June 23, 2020
We are saddened for the Kolumber family.

Dennis was a great role model for all the kids in IVSBA.

The Kearneys
S Kearney
Neighbor
June 23, 2020
Dennis was such a friendly guy that would do anything for you. I will never forget the first time meeting Dennis and Angie while camping at Knoebels. They both greeted us with a big hug. This was the beginning of many more camping trips. Pine Creek, Knoebels, Lake Raystown, Otter Lake, too many to count. He will be greatly missed.
Bonnie, Scott, Tim, and Matt West
Friend
June 23, 2020
Dennis,
While I have only known you for about 2 years, you have left an indelible impression upon me. Your dedication to family and community, desire to find levity in all circumstances and your contagious laugh are just a few of the attributes that will be missed by many. Rest in peace my friend.
Jason
Friend
June 23, 2020
