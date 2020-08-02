1/1
Dennis R. Kuhns
1951 - 2020
Dennis R. Kuhns, 68 years, of Allentown, passed away July 27, 2020 at home. He was the companion of Natalie Abrantes for 35 years. Born in Trexlertown, he was a son of the late Claude and Lillian (Kuhns) Mohr. He owned DDR Improvements, Inc. for any years. Dennis loved gardening and watching his grandchildren.

Survivors: Wife, Natalie, children, Jessica Kuhns of Germansville, Tiffani Kuhns of Orefield, and Jonathan Kuhns of the Pocono's; siblings, Larry Kuhns, Terry Mohr, Marcia Benfer, Beverly Kuhns, and Sheila Mohr; stepchildren, William Petrie and Christina Smith; 26 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

Services: A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Good Will Fire Co. #1 of Trexlertown, PO Box 13, Trexlertown, 18087.

Published in Morning Call on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
