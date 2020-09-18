Dennis R. Kuronya, 72, died on Sept. 16, 2020.
Dennis was the son of the late Stephen and Helen Kuronya. He was married to Charlene (Lakovits) Kuronya. He honorably served in the US Army, SP5 during the Vietnam War; and later worked at the Bethlehem Steel Co.
Dennis is survived by his wife; children Kim, John and wife Jen; seven grandchildren; brothers Stephen, Bruce, and David.
A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 11:00 am in Northampton Memorial Shrine, Palmer Twp. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA.
Contributions in Dennis' memory may be made to Melanoma Foundation, made payable to: Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com
.