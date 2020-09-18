1/
Dennis R. Kuronya
Dennis R. Kuronya, 72, died on Sept. 16, 2020.

Dennis was the son of the late Stephen and Helen Kuronya. He was married to Charlene (Lakovits) Kuronya. He honorably served in the US Army, SP5 during the Vietnam War; and later worked at the Bethlehem Steel Co.

Dennis is survived by his wife; children Kim, John and wife Jen; seven grandchildren; brothers Stephen, Bruce, and David.

A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 11:00 am in Northampton Memorial Shrine, Palmer Twp. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA.

Contributions in Dennis' memory may be made to Melanoma Foundation, made payable to: Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Northampton Memorial Shrine
Funeral services provided by
Morello Funeral Home, Inc.
3720 Nicholas St.
Easton, PA 18045
September 17, 2020
My best memories are family picnics,riding in Uncle Denny's boat and playing softball at his house. Denny was a devoted husband,father and grandfather. Our deepest condolences. We love you!
Dina Ann Compton
Family
