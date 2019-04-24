Dennis R. Loch, 74, of Sanborn, NY, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Lockport Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Lockport, NY. Born on January 19, 1945 in Egypt, he was a son of the late Tilghman and Nancy (Warke) Loch. Dennis and his wife, Sonia A. (Bobenko) Loch, celebrated 54 years of marriage together. He was employed by Moore Business Forms for over 30yrs and then worked at N-W (Niagara Wheatfield Central School District) until his retirement. Dennis proudly served our country in the US Navy from 1964-1966. He loved to fish, hunt and spend time with his grandchildren. Survivors: In addition to his wife, Dennis is survived by sons, Mark Loch of Grand Island, NY and Randy Loch (wife, Lisa Burns) of Lockport, NY; grandsons, Dylan Loch and Aidan Loch; brother, Gerald Loch. Dennis was predeceased by his brothers, Harold, Darrell, Ernest, Donald, Gary and sisters, Marilyn Becker, Janice Fejes and Gladys FaRannte. Services: Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 26th at 11:00 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service in the funeral home. Interment will be in Zion Cemetery, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Summit Center, 150 Stahl Road Getzville, NY 14068, a school for children and young adults with autism and special needs, on behalf of his grandson, Aidan, who is autistic. Published in Morning Call on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary