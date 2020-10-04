Dennis R. Rauch, 71 years, of Hamburg, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Inpatient Hospice in Allentown. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Herman and Grace (Weaver) Rauch.
He worked at the Hamburg State School for over 30 years before retiring. Dennis was a member of the Wagner-Good VFW, the American Legion Post 637, the Keystone Social Club, and the Loyal Order of the Moose, all in Hamburg.
Survivors: sisters, JoAnn Ahner (Abe) of Slatington and Patricia Amore of New Tripoli, niece, Elizabeth DeSanctis, and nephews, Andrew DeSanctis and Alex Amore.
A Memorial Service will take place at 2 PM, on Sunday, October 11 at the Ontelaunee Park Pavillion, 7344 Kings Hwy, New Tripoli. A visitation will take place from 1 to 2 PM. Private Interment. Arrangements by Keller Funeral Home, Fogelsville. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com
.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Sanctuary at Haafsville or Lehigh Valley Hospice, c/o of the Funeral Home, PO Box 52, Fogelsville, 18051.